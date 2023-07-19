U.S. soldier to receive highest peacetime award for defending woman

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 522 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN BAY GENESEE HURON LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE OAKLAND SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR TUSCOLA WASHTENAW WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE, BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE, CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE, FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY, LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE, MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO, PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW, SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES, STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN, WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.