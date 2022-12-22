Zeppelin the dog vanished 14 months ago from Sacramento and ended up in Kansas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Zeppelin the dog vanished 14 months ago from Sacramento and ended up in Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
Zeppelin the dog vanished 14 months ago from Sacramento and ended up in Kansas. He just got reunited with his owner

A Sacramento dog that vanished more than a year ago and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas is back home. Zeppelin the dog was recently found after having disappeared 14 months ago.

 KCRA

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- A Sacramento dog that vanished more than a year ago and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas is back home.

Zeppelin the dog was recently found after having disappeared 14 months ago.

After Heather Reichart found him barking in her pasture, she took him to a vet in Louisburg, where a microchip scan revealed he belonged to an owner in Sacramento.

The dog’s owner, Sandra O’Neil, had never given up hope since the pooch went missing.

"I always thought if he got away and someone checked his chip maybe he would come back to us," she said on Wednesday. "I hadn’t given up completely."

She had driven to the spot where she last saw him and said a prayer. The next day she got the call that he had been found.

"I was just floored by how far he made it," she said.

O’Neil first got a virtual reunion with Zeppelin via FaceTime and now will have him back at home just in time for the holidays.

"This is an amazing gift. Our whole family is blessed to have him coming home," said O'Neill.

Zeppelin's long road trip home happened thanks to the efforts of another stranger. Mary Hastings, who is from Newberry Springs in Southern California.

"I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t ask anybody. I just did it," Hastings said.

Hastings was visiting her sister in Ohio when her daughter in Kansas told her about Zeppelin who needed a ride home. She volunteered to drive the dog back to its owner. They arrived in Sacramento on Wednesday and met near the Sacramento Wier.

Hastings wanted to give the special gift during the Christmas season.

"Room at the inn. Be the one that can make a difference," she said. "Be the one that can change something and that’s what I was feeling."

The reunion took place in the same area where O'Neill first found Zeppelin in January 2020. She believes someone dumped him there.

O'Neill calls Hastings a "Christmas Angel" and said she is excited to have Zeppelin home for the holidays.

"I don't know what he’s been through so he’s going to get lots of love," she said.

