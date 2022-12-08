Neglected German Shepherd gets ready for adoption

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A young German Shepherd "Cassie" was found at an intersection in Shiawassee Township, with a gash in her neck where a too-small collar had dug into the skin.
So far, the Sheriff's Office has no leads on who may have owned the dog.
Nobody's quite sure what Cassie's past was like.
The vet estimates she's just past a year old
Cassie's friendly towards people, but doesn't know any commands.
Yet she's clearly not a stray.
Humane Society Director Holly Guild said the wound on her neck was caused by an ingrown collar.
"It may have been intentional. It may not have been intentional. We don't know. Either way. It's illegal and she was not provided veterinary care," Guild explained.
But that care did come after a Shiawassee resident found her on the road - wounded - days before Thanksgiving.
She drew Cassie into her garage and posted her to Facebook, catching the attention of dog breeder Karla McCurdy.
McCurdy thought the dog might have been one of her pups.
And while that ultimately wasn't the case, McCurdy decided to call a vet and schedule emergency treatment- all on her own dime.
"I could smell her neck... I don't want to see any dog suffer. So our first thought was to get her what medical treatment she needed," said McCurdy.
A few weeks later, Cassie's happier than ever at her foster home.
She loves playing with McCurdy's other shepherds; and she's even started picking up some commands.
"She's in beautiful condition. She's well-fed and well-groomed, and she's gotten the medical care she needs. There's no better feeling than that. Anybody who works in animal welfare- that's why we do what we do," said Guild.
The Shiawassee Humane Society has plenty of potential adopters lined up for Cassie, so she's got a very bright future ahead of her.
In a post on Facebook, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said she was found in Shiawassee Township on the corner of Newburg and Scribner. A damaged silver Dodge Grand Caravan was seen in the area.
They ask anyone with information about Cassie's former owner to Animal Control at (989) 743-2406.