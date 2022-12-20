Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor.
Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend.
The fire started a little after 10:00. But neighbor Dustin Wallace told ABC12 it was tough to tell.
Then he got the call from his family friend. Just two words: "Emergency. Fire."
Wallace dashed out of his home and made his way over.
He found his neighbor near the entrance, trying to escape the billowing black smoke.
"I seen her almost out of the door. I ran in the doorway. I grabbed her. Unfortunately she was half-dressed. I dragged her out. And her dog followed right after," said Wallace.
That dog couldn't join her in the ambulance and wandered the lawn confused, sometimes trying to get back inside its home.
Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan said the flames dealt severe damage to the living room. And several items, like the sofa, were still smoking and were shoved out the window to prevent re-ignitions.
Wallace said he'd do it all again if he had to.
Their families are close and, as a teenager, he helped her with the occasional odd job.
"I had to go get her. She's a family friend. Anyone in that situation would probably do the same thing," he said.
The woman has some burns and was taken to the hospital for care, but Flint Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan said she's doing well.
Her dog, meanwhile, is in the care of Genesee County Animal Control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.