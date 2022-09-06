Neighbor says collapsed building was a nuisance for years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A neighborhood corner in rubble after an abandoned building collapsed on Monday. Neighbors are left to deal with the mess and have no idea when it will be cleared.
It happened on Franklin and Leith Street in Flint, at a trio of commerical buildings surrounded by houses. After a search and rescue showed no signs of someone inside, many wonder what happens next.
"We was worried people was going to get hurt," said Olen Thorton, who added that the buildings have been a thorn in the neighborhood's side since before he moved in.
According to Thorton, Monday wasn't even the first time the building collapsed. He said the wall facing Franklin street came down a few years ago.
"People couldn't even walk down the sidewalk 'cuz all the bricks was out there. And it took a lot of complaining before anybody ever did anything," he said.
And that wasn't the only problem. Thorton said overgrowth became a hazard for pedestrians and motorists alike!
"The grass was growed up neck high out in the front of it, where cars couldn't even see to turn the corner off of Thom. And I went over there and cut that down after a couple years. I couldn't take it no more," he explained.
Thorton added that the building was already in rough shape after a fire several years ago, so it took nobody by surprise to see yet another wall come down.
"It ain't a shock. I'm shocked that it happened, but everybody around here kinda knew something bad would happen with this if they didn't do something soon," Thorton said.
The buildings are among 2200 in the city of Flint owned by the Land Bank and in need of demolition.
Michael Freeman, Executive Director for the Genesee County Land Bank, said they gained ownership of the properties in 2019.
There are three parcels in total and came in what he called "substandard condition" with a demolition notice.
So why didn't it come down?
Freeman said a demolition can cost around $16 thousand.
There are about 2,200 buildings the land bank owns on the list for demolition.
With thousands of properties on the list, that comes out to millions of dollars.
The Franklin-Leith properties have been on a list for demolition, but that date hasn't been set yet.
The reason: there is a potential buyer for the properties the Land Bank has been working with.
Freeman said one buyer is willing to take on that expense for this property and the deal is in the works
"The demolition bond is in place. And that should allow him to acquire the property and to remove any hazardous conditions from the site," Freeman explained.
And if the deal falls through, Freeman said neighbors can still count on a demo.
He said the building poses enough of a safety threat for the Land Bank to use its emergency demolition funds.
The potential buyer plans to turn this property into a medical center.