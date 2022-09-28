Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are joining together to try and get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood.
McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list, but for neighbors, they don’t care if the school district keeps the building, sells it or tears it down. They just want to see progress, because years of neglect is taking a toll on the building, and their level of tolerance.
Janis Berryman has lived in the neighborhood for 78 years. She wakes up in disbelief the neighborhood she once loved is no longer lovable. “I can’t live like this,” said the longtime Flint resident. “I cry, never did I think it would be like this. It’s a shame.”
Janis joined several other neighbors outside the former McKinley Middle School to share their frustration with the state of the building, which has been vacant for at least ten years.
“We see drug deals, homeless, winos, males urinating,” Bob Gallagher told ABC 12 News. “It’s just an eyesore and it breeds crime. Our home values are decreasing because of it.”
“We in neighborhood have to look at it,” said Michelle Johnson. “Sell the school or tear it down. Why let it go like this?”
The parking lot has become an illegal dump site, full of liquor bottles and trash. Inside, is a disaster. Rooms trashed, destroyed by vandals and fire.
ABC 12 has reached out to Superintendent Jones several times and received the below statement from Jeremy Witt with the Lambert Public Relations firm out of Grand Rapids:
From Superintendent Kevelin Jones:
“At Flint Community Schools, our mission is to provide our scholars, families, teachers and staff with the resources and learning environments they need to learn, grow and play. We understand the community’s frustration surrounding the destruction of vacant properties and are working to address these concerns. To best support the district’s vision for the future and its financial well-being, Flint Community Schools and its Board of Education are in the process of selling its vacant properties. The sale of these vacant buildings is a key part of the district’s strategic plan and will ultimately optimize our resources and help reduce our operating budget deficit. We continue to work with local law enforcement to stop the vandalism, loitering and destruction of these properties, and we ask that the community report any suspicious behavior that they witness. We look forward to having these properties improve our neighborhoods and provide the resources that empower our community, while directly helping current and future Flint Community Schools scholars and families.”
The district is also holding a forum to discuss the district’s strategic plan and vision:
In order to engage in meaningful conversations with the community, Flint Community Schools is hosting quarterly community forum meetings, starting on Thursday, September 29 at 4 p.m. at Accelerated Learning Academy (1602 S Averill Ave, Flint, MI 48503). The community forum meetings will be used to discuss the district’s vision and strategic plan, review the focus goals for the 2022-23 school year and provide updates on renovations and ESSER III funds.
Participants can join in person, virtually via Zoom or share their input by filling out a Google Forms survey, where responses will be shared with the district. Zoom and Google Forms links will be available on the district’s website (FlintSchools.org) ahead of the meeting.
A full family letter from Superintendent Kevelin Jones is available here: https://www.flintschools.org/apps/news/article/1663213