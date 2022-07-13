Neighbors of abandoned Flint schools hopeful for building sales

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Possible new life for old buildings belonging to Flint Community Schools.
The district is in the midst of a two-month sale window for 13 abandoned school buildings. The cash-strapped district is trying to find ways to balance its budget after running millions of dollars in the red for years now. Declining enrollment and a growing budget deficit have forced the district to close many buildings over the past decade.
Flint Community Schools still owns about 22 shuttered buildings throughout the city. And while about $100 million in federal relief is coming to the district thanks to the American Rescue Plan, it's still not clear how the district will spend the money by the 2024 deadline.
Another possible revenue source: the C.S. Mott Foundation. The foundation says it's committed to financially helping the district get back on track.
The shuttered buildings now for sale include Manley, Stewart, Johnson, and Williams Community Schools. And with the potential sale of these buildings comes hope for the communities around them, who say the buildings are hot spots for vandals and trespassers.
"It's very frightening," said Cherry Brown, who's lived just a block away from Stewart Community School since 1974.
She said it's sad seeing the school her children attended become so overgrown. More than that, she said the building's nighttime trespassers leave the community feeling unsafe.
"At night they shoot up there. To hear that in your sleep or as you're walking around comfortably, the first thing you want to do is hide or take cover," Brown lamented.
Just up the street, resident Shirley Brewington shares a similar sentiment.
"The children have come in and destroyed the inside of this school," she said.
Brewington, who attended the school as a child, said she's excited by the idea of new life coming to the site. On the top of her wishlist: a buyer turning the site into a community or youth center.
"Oh my goodness, the things that could happen here! That can encourage our children and to make them believe in themselves? It would be a wonderful thing," she said.
Flint Community Schools began the sale process in June.
In a statement, FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones said "the sale of these vacant buildings is a key part of the district's strategic plan and will ultimately optimize our resources and help reduce our operating budget deficit."
ABC12 asked the district if they've gotten any bids on the buildings, but hasn't gotten a reply yet.
The sale process lasts until August 30.