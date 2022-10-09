 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the west
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Neighbors save residents from burning home in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Frantic moments in Burton when a house on East Bristol road went up in flames.

Olivia Waterman was home with her mom and aunt Friday night when her mom smelled smoke.  "I heard my mom screaming and she went outside to the house with my Aunt Regina," said Olivia Waterman.

Went they got outside, they saw flames shooting out of the two story home across the street.

"Christina kept saying, Misty is still in the house.  She went charging out, so I went after her," Regina Spogh told ABC 12.

Within minutes, the fire spread, fully engulfing the home.

ABC 12 spoke with Misty, who did not want us to use her last name.

"This was one of the scariest things of my life.  I couldn't see anything because of the smoke."

All three people in the home at the time of the fire were able to escape.  One man was transported to the hospital to be treated for burns.

