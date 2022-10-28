Neighbors say red porch light was a signal for criminal activity, tenants now being evicted

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of complaints and concerns, nuisance neighbors are finally being evicted from a Flint neighborhood.
ABC 12 spoke with several neighbors who didn’t want us to use their names out of fear of retaliation about the house on Norbert Avenue. They tell us it’s been a haven for criminal activity and the people at the home would even turn on a red porch light to advertise. “I guess it’s open business when the red light is on,” said one neighbor. “There is a lot of traffic. Different people inside and outside the house, fights, shootings and deaths.”
Sources tell ABC 12 police have been called to the home numerous times, most recently for a police investigation.
We contacted the owner of the home who said they were unaware of the illegal activity. Once they learned of the problems, they filed eviction papers.
One tenant is currently in the Genesee County jail. His girlfriend remains at the home. When asked, she said the red light was a joke and they were doing nothing illegal at the home.
Neighbors say they will be happy when the trouble tenants are gone and hope their neighborhood returns to the peaceful, family friendly community it once was.