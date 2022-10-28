Neighbors want goat removed from Flint neighborhood and relocated to farm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents in a tidy Flint neighborhood are upset about a goat being allowed to be kept in a cage in their neighborhood.
“A goat does not belong in a residential area,” said longtime Flint resident Jan Berryman. “That poor little thing is locked in that cage. He has to be suffering, being out in the cold weather.”
Jan Berryman has lived on her block for more than 70 years. She cares and has fought to keep blight at bay. About two years ago, she tells ABC 12, a neighbor brought home a goat and has been keeping it a make-shift pen in her yard.
“She used to have it all set up in the front yard, until everyone started complaining,” said Berryman. “We used to hear it all the time out in the front yard.”
Worried about the animals safety, Berryman says she contacted city hall several times. “Blight has been there twice and took pictures,” Berryman told ABC 12. “I have been told it’s against city ordinance.”
ABC 12 reached out to the Mayor’s office regarding the ordinance and if the goat is allowed within city limits. “We when talk about domestic animals and pets, it’s a very liberal ordinance,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “If a person has goat and they claim it as a domestic animal or domestic pet, the city will not go remove a goat.
But if it’s causing harm to the neighborhood or problems, we will take a look and revisit it.”
ABC 12 reached out to the goat’s owner multiple times but never heard back. Berryman and other neighbors tell ABC 12 they would like the goat to be relocated to a farm.