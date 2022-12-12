Neighbors want old Rite Aid gone. Land Bank says it's not that easy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in a east side Flint neighborhood are asking why an abandoned pharmacy in their community is still standing.
ABC12 reported Saturday night about the body of Charles Markley, which was found by police inside the building. But neighbors claim it's long been a hotspot for thieves and fires. With these problems, they wonder why the building hasn't seen a wrecking crew.
The Land Bank says it comes down to safety and money.
"Almost 100% of what we have actually have asbestos in them. It can be in the tiles on the floor, the popcorn coating on the ceiling, even in plaster in the walls," said Michael Freeman, Executive Director of the Genesee County Land Bank.
Asbestos is just one of the hazards the Land Bank has to clear before knocking down a building. Proceeding without a cleanup could send the toxic material across the neighborhood.
But even before site cleanups, demo jobs have to be approved and ranked, with the most dangerous to neighbors at the top of the list.
"Densely populated neighborhoods, near schools... Burnout properties, hazardous conditions, those actually rank very high," Freeman explained.
He added that demolitions for residential buildings average about $16 thousand, and commercial demolitions about $35 thousand. Multiply that by the two-thousand-some buildings under the land bank's ownership which need demolition, and that comes out to millions of dollars.
With only so much in the budget and only so many contractors, the Land Bank has to pick its battles.
The abandoned pharmacy at 3510 Davison Road has been on the demo list since late 2020.
But neighbors want it gone as soon as possible, especially after police found the body of man inside over the weekend.
"I just want it down. I don't care how it goes," said Rick Bailey, who lives next door.
"The building needs to be torn down or fixed or boarded up or something," added Dan Ryan, who lives across the street.
The Land Dank told ABC12 the building is on a new list - along with nearly two thousand other blighted structures- that'll come down starting in 2023 under a $39 million plan.
"You always wish you can do more. But I'm more hopeful than I've been in the past few years because of this partnership we've structured [with the state, city, and federal government]," said Freeman.
He also hopes the program will help clear the bank's backlog and allow it to keep up with the need for new demolitions every year.