New 334-acre park opens in Saginaw after land was dormant for a century

SAGINAW, Mich (WJRT) - A new park in Saginaw opens after the land was fenced off for over a century!
The Saginaw River Watershed Rec Area is now home to trails, wildlife and water.
We toured it to see how the space where an old GM plant sat 100 years ago is now a nature-lovers dream.
It spans 334 acres community members and leaders tell us it's the perfect spot for hikers, bikers, fishermen and nature enthusiasts, and there's really nothing else like it in the area.
"It's just so amazing to have this property. We don't have stuff like that in a city like Saginaw," Saginaw resident Mary Ann Forbes said.
Located west of the Saginaw River across from Wickes Park, The Saginaw River Headwaters Rec area doesn't show any signs of the old Saginaw Malleable Iron plant that once sat there.
"We enjoy the urban-ness as well as the wildness," Saginaw resident James Forbes said.
The park offers three miles of trails, wetlands, ponds and wildlife after being used for industrial purposes for decades.
"Just such a beautiful, neat, transitional piece of property, from 18,000 protected acres to the Shiawassee's Wildlife Refuge and the DNR state game area, up to this 334 acres and then transitioning into a densely populated urban city of Saginaw," Director of Saginaw County Parks Brian Keenan Lechel said.
After GM's bankruptcy, RACER Trust took over ownership and now the state has leased the property out to the county.
And though some have expressed concerns about the lasting environmental impact from industrial operations, leaders say the space meets site-specific recreational use standards set by EGLE with continued monitoring.
"If not this, then what? This property is just so beautiful and serene, to allow it to continue to be fenced off and non-accessible would be a disservice," Keenan-Lechel said.
"Cities that have this kind of and make use of it have a real draw for people to come and life in that city," Forbes said.
Future plans include planting thousands of trees and adding additional observational platforms and benches and cross-country skiing in the winter.