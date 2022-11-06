New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&