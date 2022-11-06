New attorneys push for full investigation into fatal house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawyers for the family of two boys who died in a Flint house fire this past May are planning to file a new civil lawsuit against the city.
At a press conference Friday, Detroit area attorney Todd F. Flood and Robert Kenner Jr. joined family members demanding justice. “We are here for justice,” said Kenner. “This family deserves answers, there should not be a coverup, we need a full investigation.”
12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell were home alone when a fire broke out at their West Pulaski street home just after 9:00 p.m. According to Robert Kenner, firefighters arrived at 9:02 p.m. Kenner says Initial crews on the scene announced the house was clear, missing the two young boys in an upstairs room. About six minutes later, a second crew entered the home and found the boys, still alive. The young boys died a few days later from their injuries.
“It’s been six months and one day since I’ve seen my children,” said their mother, Crystal Cooper. “I want justice for them.”
Attorney’s allege city officials are covering up what really happened and two firefighters involved lied about what happened that night. Instead of firing the two firefighters as they say was recommended by Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton, city officials allowed them to remain on the job.
Since the investigation, one firefighter resigned, the other was disciplined.
“You tamper with evidence, that is a felony,” said attorney Todd F. Flood. “I promise you, our team will get to the bottom of it.”
Late Friday afternoon, Flint city council members held a special meeting to discuss the allegations, but did not have a quorum. They voted last month in support of a full investigation into the fire and the city’s response.