New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings.
Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts.
But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City
On the Linn Street corridor in Bay City, new businesses are breathing new life to the area. Historic buildings that have been vacant since the 80s now offering people an alternative.
“No one really had a purpose to go down here,” said Bay City resident Dominic Labella.
Labella says he's excited there are now things to do in the area that don't involve alcohol.
“These last few years following the pandemic it's kind of starting to blossom and all these new businesses are popping up,” Labella said.
“My heart and mind were absolutely made up on Bay City Michigan,” said owner of Major Skate Anthony Malenfant.
Major Skate opened its doors two weeks ago in a historic building that has undergone massive restoration.
Born and raised in Bay City, Malenfant has served 20 years in the Army National Guard and the Major Skate name comes from his military rank of major.
Neighboring Lolobee's Coffee and Tea lounge is another new business filling once vacant store fronts. It’s another addition that could bring more folks out.
"I have a reason to enjoy Bay City for what it has to offer as opposed to sitting at home doing nothing and kind of being introverted,” Labella said.
Transforming the area is an important part of development for the Chamber in Bay City.
“The businesses that are coming in the Linn Street Corridor and the Midland Street Business District are really filling a gap of what was needed in our community,” said Bay Area Chamber of Commerce President Magen Samyn.
Midland Street is historically full of bars and late-night activities. Buildings in the neighboring Linn Street have been abandoned since the 80s.
So far there are two new businesses already open and a third on the way but the Chamber is hoping for more.