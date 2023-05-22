New census estimates: what do they mean for Flint?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -New estimates from the U-S Census Bureau say the City of Flint's possibly fell below 80,000 people.
But the city's administration disputes the math.
"Given that there's a surplus of available houses in Flint, you'd think people would be moving in to take advantage of that. But in fact, people are moving out," said Chris Douglas, an economist at U of M Flint.
He believes the data of Flint's falling population could be caused by several issues, such as utility bills.
"So if you buy a house in Flint, you're paying double or triple the water bill that someone else in Genesee County would pay," he said.
However, Mayor Sheldon Neeley has a different idea of what the numbers say.
"We believe the 2020 census was grossly under-counted... especially in the area of our migrant communities, you know, where English is not their first language," said Neeley.
ABC12 asked Douglas what a continued decline could mean.
"When people start leaving, that means fewer people paying taxes. And then you have to decide whether to cut services or raise taxes," Doulgas suggested.
But Neeley believes things are looking bright, citing Ashley Capital's purchase of Buick City and the big push for blight elimination.
"Flint is going to be that place -- a destination location in Genesee County very, very soon. And it's moving fabulously," Neeley said.