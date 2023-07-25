New child welfare program aims to keep more families together

SAGINAW, Mich (WJRT) - Today, there are nearly 200 kids in the foster care system in Saginaw County and almost 450 in Genesee County.
And some leaders say, change is necessary.
ABC12 took a closer look at a new nonprofit pilot program that aims to address the unique needs of families at the source.
That program called FACT, or Families and Children Together, aims to revolutionize the child welfare system and to do just that - keep more families together.
"The system is broken," Bob Ennis, President and Founder of the Ennis Center for Children said.
The nonprofit FACT launched by the Ennis Center to prevent the need for families to enter child welfare and offer a much different experience for those who do.
"Looking at why can't we keep kids home and do that better?" Ennis said.
He says the idea is to streamline and transform the approach to how services are provided to families at all stages of care and to coordinate support before entry into the system and normalize foster care.
"Sometimes people mistake poverty for neglect. Eighty-seven percent of kids in foster care nationally are neglect cases so you go to school dirty, you go to school not eating, you go to school doing all this and all the suddenly you're in care," he said.
The pilot program will be offered in Saginaw and Genesee Counties.
"Getting into the system is easy, getting out is bad. We're only sending home nationwide 50% of kids that come into foster care," Ennis said.
Chair of the Department of social work and Youth Services at SVSU Michael Heron said though removing a child is needed at times, FACT can offer more options.
"Keeping families together is really important to the development of the child and the development of the family through the family lifespan," he said.
Lesley Bonnier says she loves being a foster parent.
"It's the best little rollercoaster you'll ever ride in reality," she said.
But she said the FACT initiative is needed.
"The things FACT is putting in is going to be great for the whole community," she said.