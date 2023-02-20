New CMU study explores how ego interacts with health

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Being an outgoing, agreeable and friendly person at work actually makes a bigger impact on your stress levels.
"People who are a little more agreeable and friendly and outgoing with people tend to lose their mental battery a little more. People who are a little more conscientious tend to retain their mental batteries and take care of themselves."
Charles Fales, a doctoral student at Central Michigan University studying Industrial-Organizational Psychology, surveyed over 120 people were surveyed to discover this connection.
"Ego depletion is essentially the idea of your ego in a different sense of how it's usually used, not pride, but a mentally battery of sorts," said Fales.
Fales' research notes that ego is the mental energy used when undertaking stressful tasks. It can be rejuvenated through relaxing and drained by doing stressful activities. Narcissism can also deplete ego but both personality types influence people's mental and physical health.
His ultimate goal was to take more of a workforce approach.
"How might this come to influence an employers' health at work and how could organizations or employers respond to such findings or ideas regarding personality or health outcomes and their mental batteries?"
Implementing this study in workplaces will help better recognize personality factors and health consciousness. Employers may come to provide additional resources or help to people they may know to be a little more agreeable when they're facing additional stress on the job. And as for employees, they may be more knowledgeable about when they should ask for help or maybe they should apply to a job at all.
Fales mentions further research should conduct more in-depth questions regarding people's physical health whether that be something like weight or cardiac issues.
"This is going to be a slow-going process and it'll be years likely before we even potentially see regulations in the workforce related to this stuff if it all, but that's the way it should be in science."