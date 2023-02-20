New CMU study explores how ego interacts with health

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT... A widespread heavy mix freezing rain and sleet with some snow possible. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS... Significant icing is possible which could lead to localized tree damage and power outages. Hazardous travel conditions are likely through the event. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The latest forecast information broadly outlines the area from about the I-94 corridor northward as having potential for primarily freezing rain and sleet. The area along and north of M-59 to I-69 has increased potential for localized damaging ice accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor this situation closely as significant changes in forecast precipitation type, amounts, and timing are possible in later updates. &&