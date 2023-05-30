 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

New debt ceiling deal would make changes to SNAP work requirements

  • Updated
  • 0

It would add new groups to the exemption list while tightening the belt.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new debt ceiling bill introduced over the weekend would make some changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Currently, people with disabilities, parents with dependent kids, people over 49, and pregnant women are exempt from SNAP's 20-hour-a-week/80-hours-a-month work requirement.

The debt ceiling deal would add veterans, homeless people, and people under 24 aging out of foster care to that list.

In Genesee county, more than 81,000 people rely on SNAP- both kids and adults.

The deal also aims to tighten eligibility and availability.

It would raise the minimum work-exemption age from 49 to 54 over the next few years.

It would also drop the exemption allowance from 12% to 8% of people on SNAP, meaning states like Michigan would have to be more selective with who they give exemptions.

