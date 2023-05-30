New debt ceiling deal would make changes to SNAP work requirements

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new debt ceiling bill introduced over the weekend would make some changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Currently, people with disabilities, parents with dependent kids, people over 49, and pregnant women are exempt from SNAP's 20-hour-a-week/80-hours-a-month work requirement.
The debt ceiling deal would add veterans, homeless people, and people under 24 aging out of foster care to that list.
In Genesee county, more than 81,000 people rely on SNAP- both kids and adults.
The deal also aims to tighten eligibility and availability.
It would raise the minimum work-exemption age from 49 to 54 over the next few years.
It would also drop the exemption allowance from 12% to 8% of people on SNAP, meaning states like Michigan would have to be more selective with who they give exemptions.