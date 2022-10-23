New details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin son

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin boy.
46-year-old David Ross Bannister and 39-year-old Jennifer Fae Kincaid, were charged Friday with second-degree murder after investigators were called to a Shiawassee Township home February 5, 2020 for a report of an unresponsive child. An investigation revealed their twin son, David, died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Following his death, an investigation was launched and his twin sister, Christina, was removed from the home and placed into foster care.
Her grandmother, Fae Kincaid, hasn't seen her since. "Christina and David, they were loving babies," said Kincaid. "I don't know what happened, but it kills us to think about it, we miss them so much."
Court documents show Jennifer Kincaid has struggled with drug use since 2012. She was arrested in 2012 and 2018 for possession of a controlled substance. Her family tells ABC 12 a probation violation led to her losing her kids.
According to court documents, David Bannister was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 1998. In 2015, he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was recently arrested in July, 2022 for possession of a controlled substance.
Bannister is being held at the Shiawassee County jail on a $250,000 bond, Jennifer Kincaid is being held on a $250,000 bond.