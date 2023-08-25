New details in rest stop shooting

VIENNA TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has provided ABC12 with new details about the Friday morning shooting at a Vienna Township rest stop.
They've identified the victim as 59-year-old Kristopher Myers of Flint.
Currently, investigators think he was dating the shooting suspect, who they said is a 29-year-old woman.
The sheriff's office says they were able to quickly locate her because of the bravery of bystanders.
Around 3 AM, a pair of hunters returning from Canada heard arguing and gunshots at the southbound I-75 rest stop in Vienna Township, just sout of Clio.
They called 911 as they watched a Saturn Vue flee the scene.
Sheriff Swanson said their call played a key role in catching the suspect.
"They came forward and they're gonna give this family closure because their statements were so valuable," he explaind
They got another call from her family about an hour later, which helped ensure her arrest.
"They know that the family member did wrong. They had the weapon that was used. But they came forward. I know it's tough, I know it's life-changing, but it was still the right thing to do," Swanson said.
Her family phoned 911 after she visited a relative's home on the south side of Flint.
They took her gun from her and called as she pulled away.
That call helped law enforcement hone in on where to start using surveillance tools like traffic cameras.
Police found the woman and her car at a flooded viaduct near Pierson and Horton on the north side.
Swanson said his office owes a great deal to the people who had the courage to pick up a phone.
"In this particular case, everything just worked out. And I'm thankful. Otherwise, we'd still be out there and we'd still be searching," he said.