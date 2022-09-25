 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 18 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

New details in the fatal crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - New details about the fatal crash that took the life of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie are coming to light after his family filed a civil lawsuit against the teen driver and his father.

ABC 12 has learned the teenager who caused the crash was driving at speeds of more than 100 mph moments before the  fatal accident.  Technology helped accident investigators  document the moments before the deadly accident. 

 “It’s what they call a black box, it recorded his speed just prior to the accident, five seconds prior to the accident, at 107 miles per hour, “ said attorney Tom Waun.  “He was passing people and lost control of his vehicle because he was traveling at a really high rate of speed.”

ABC 12 is not naming the driver because he was charged as a juvenile.  He recently pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death.

Tom Waun with the Johnson Law firm filed a lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of Captain Birnie’s family.  

“Our role with the Birnie family is to make sure that, from a civil perspective, they are compensated fully.  There is criminal justice and there is civil justice,” said Waun.  “Captain Birnie was a tremendous man and his family terribly misses him.  His life to his family had an immeasurable value, they would trade any amount of money to have him back.”

