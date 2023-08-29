 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Tuscola,
Sanilac, northern Lapeer, southeastern Saginaw, northwestern St.
Clair, northern Genesee and southeastern Huron Counties through 715
PM EDT...

At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Harbor Beach to near Kingston to near
Chesaning. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Mayville around 610 PM EDT.
Harbor Beach, Kingston and Clifford around 615 PM EDT.
Marlette around 630 PM EDT.
Flushing around 635 PM EDT.
Clio around 640 PM EDT.
Mount Morris and Beecher around 645 PM EDT.
Flint, Sandusky and Crossroads Village around 650 PM EDT.
Peck around 655 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Goodland Township,
Parisville, Lynn Township, White Rock, Amador, Juhl, Elmer,
Silverwood, Genesee and Deford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

New details in Westgate murder and arson case

  • Updated
  • 0

The victim's name has been disclosed and his son has been arraigned as a suspect.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News has learned the name of the suspect in August 23's murder and arson case. 

Franklin Richard was arraigned on Sunday, August 27, charged with felony murder, first-degree arson, and open murder.

The victim: his father, Fred Gordon Jr.

"There's been a lot taken away from me. I lost a best friend, a father, a confidant. I lost someone I could sit up and have a good morning coffee with," said Franklin's brother, Tony Richard.

Nearly a week later, he still can't believe what happened.

"Even though my brother was in and out of trouble, my dad always took him back in, no matter what," he explained.

Tony told ABC12 that his father, Fred Gordon Jr, was filled with love for his family and friends, so he can't understand Franklin's alleged betrayal.

"It hurts worse that it wasn't a natural cause. But that it was my brother and that he was burned," said Tony.

On Wednesday, August 23, Franklin allegedly killed his father and set Gordon's Westgate Manor apartment on fire.

One neighbor, who ABC12 has named "Louise," called it a shock.

"As dark as it was, we didn't think nothing of it. Then when I opened the door completely, the flames had already engulfed [Gordon's] apartment," she recounted.

Louise added that her family is grieving too, having lost not just a close neighbor, but a surrogate grandfather.

"We went to the Juneteenth parade. We went to a few different things downtown. He just- Like I said, he was there. And if I needed, like, a babysitter for work, he would watch my son for me," she said of Gordon.

Tony, meanwhile, is trying to let go of his anger and focus on love for his father.

"We are human, and I do forgive you in Jesus Christ's name. But I will never forget. And I don't think I will ever understand," Tony said.

Without a body to bury, Tony's family has no plans for a funeral, but a candlelight vigil is being considered.

