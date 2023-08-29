New details in Westgate murder and arson case

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News has learned the name of the suspect in August 23's murder and arson case.
Franklin Richard was arraigned on Sunday, August 27, charged with felony murder, first-degree arson, and open murder.
The victim: his father, Fred Gordon Jr.
"There's been a lot taken away from me. I lost a best friend, a father, a confidant. I lost someone I could sit up and have a good morning coffee with," said Franklin's brother, Tony Richard.
Nearly a week later, he still can't believe what happened.
"Even though my brother was in and out of trouble, my dad always took him back in, no matter what," he explained.
Tony told ABC12 that his father, Fred Gordon Jr, was filled with love for his family and friends, so he can't understand Franklin's alleged betrayal.
"It hurts worse that it wasn't a natural cause. But that it was my brother and that he was burned," said Tony.
On Wednesday, August 23, Franklin allegedly killed his father and set Gordon's Westgate Manor apartment on fire.
One neighbor, who ABC12 has named "Louise," called it a shock.
"As dark as it was, we didn't think nothing of it. Then when I opened the door completely, the flames had already engulfed [Gordon's] apartment," she recounted.
Louise added that her family is grieving too, having lost not just a close neighbor, but a surrogate grandfather.
"We went to the Juneteenth parade. We went to a few different things downtown. He just- Like I said, he was there. And if I needed, like, a babysitter for work, he would watch my son for me," she said of Gordon.
Tony, meanwhile, is trying to let go of his anger and focus on love for his father.
"We are human, and I do forgive you in Jesus Christ's name. But I will never forget. And I don't think I will ever understand," Tony said.
Without a body to bury, Tony's family has no plans for a funeral, but a candlelight vigil is being considered.