New details on Clare County GOP fracas as police body camera video is released

CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police body camera video is released in that investigation of the Republican Party dust up in Clare County in July.
It was about ten days ago when criminal charges were filed against a Wayne County republican following that fight at the Doherty Hotel.
Today, the video interviews by police of the people involved were released and we are getting our first look at the fracas.
We don't see the initial encounter between Clare County Republican Chairman Mark DeYoung and Wayne County Republican activist James Chapman.
But you do hear what they have to say about the incident as the Michigan Republican Party's executive committee was meeting at the Doherty.
"So why did we end up in a brawl today," a Clare police officer asks James Chapman
"Because the guy came out the door and attacked me," Chapman responds.
It was the afternoon of July 8th and police say the Belleville republican had attempted to gain entry into a closed-door meeting of the GOP's executive committee at the historic Doherty Hotel.
Clare County GOP Chair Mark DeYoung met him at the door of the meeting room.
"He was screaming the F-word through the door," says DeYoung.
"He says I am going to kick your a.., I will come out there and kick your a.., I said do it," Chapman told the officer.
When interviewed by the same officer, DeYoung said he never threatened Chapman.
"I opened the door after he said that, and who the hell is this, and as soon as I opened the door he kicked me in the crotch, so I took my glasses off like this and then he charged after me and I landed on my back," says DeYoung.
Surveillance video from inside the hotel doesn't capture the initial encounter but it does show the melee moving into the hallway, as DeYoung falls hard on his back.
He told police his dentures were damaged during the fracas.
The Clare officer interviewed witnesses as well and after the initial investigation, he did not arrest Chapman but he told him this about DeYoung's intentions.
"He wants to press charges," said the officer.
"Does he, I want to press charges too," Chapman responded.
Earlier this month, Chapman was charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace, both 93-day misdemeanors.
James Chapman is scheduled to formally arraigned on September 5th.