New details on East Tawas city councilman's alleged plot to have two people killed

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - He's an East Tawas city councilman and a business owner, but today, he is accused of trying to hire a man to kill two people.

65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned yesterday and is free on bond today.

The Michigan State Police began the investigation when a man contacted police last year, claiming that Mooney had offered him money to kill a woman and her son.

According to court documents, Michael Mooney was in charge of a deceased man's estate. When a son of the deceased man came to Mooney inquiring about a possible inheritance, Mooney had a request of his own.

The small town of East Tawas in Iosco County, rocked by a solicitation of murder case that seems straight out of Hollywood movie plot.

Mooney, who also owns the Ben Franklin store in town is accused of wanting a man to kill an Oscoda Township woman and her son.

In this statement in support of complaint for warrant, the Michigan State Police claim Mooney was in charge of the estate of Donald Clark, Sr., who had passed away.

A man claiming to be Clark's son, Daniel Blackhawk asked Mooney about a possible dowery Clark left for Blackhawk.

The complaint says at first Mooney said he couldn't help, but then Mooney allegedly told Blackhawk if he killed Clark's widow and their son, Donald Clark, Jr., he would make sure Blackhawk would get the $300,000 entitled to him, and an extra $100,000.

The complaint states Blackhawk went to police after Mooney brought the offer up a second time in a phone call.

In June of 2021, state police worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and set up what was called a phone trap and the police say Mooney confirmed his offer in a phone call with Blackhawk, who lives in Georgia.

Investigators believe Mooney would have financially benefited had in fact the murder for hire been carried out.

We talked with Mooney today, but he had no comment.

It should be noted, Donald Clark, Jr., one of the people Mooney is accused of wanting to have killed, actually died of natural causes during the investigation.