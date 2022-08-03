New details on mysterious shooting of a Saginaw County woman who didn't realize she was shot

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - She was shot in the head, but a Saginaw County woman and her family are still trying to find out how she was shot.
We have some new details in the mysterious case of Mary Volz, who had been walking around with a bullet in her head for a few days and didn't know it.
We do have some new details, as the family believes it can narrow down a time when Mary was shot, but where she was shot and why and by whom is still difficult to determine.
58-year-old Mary Volz was back in the hospital this week as she continues to recover from a gunshot wound to her head.
The mystery of this shooting case begin on June 28th as her brother Matt Volz says Mary was taken to Covenant Healthcare that day because she complained of chest pains and trouble breathing.
Medical tests were done and she was released from the hospital at around two that afternoon.
Mary returned to her Saginaw Township home around 6:00 that evening.
Her boyfriend noticed a mark on her head. Mary told him it was from a fall.
She says she remembered being in the area of Kroger and Rite Aid on State Street in Saginaw Township earlier in the day.
The next morning, on June 29th, she apparently drove herself back to the hospital because she was having abdominal pain.
More lab work was done, but according to a medical document released to the family, a doctor noticed an area of swelling on the forehead and suspected a possible abscess.
She returned home that day, but three days later, on July 2nd, her boyfriend found her on the floor and she was rushed to the hospital.
Doctors then found a bullet or bullet fragment in her head and it was causing an infection and putting pressure on her brain.
On July 4th, she underwent surgery to relieve the pressure, but the bullet remains in her head because doctors believe it would be too risky to remove.
Matt Volz now believes his sister was somehow shot after she left the hospital in Saginaw on June 28th, between the hours of 2:30 and 6:00 p.m.
He says she took a bus back to Saginaw Township, but he admits Mary is foggy on some of the details. She believes a police officer or someone in a security vehicle saw her walking in a neighborhood and eventually drove her home that day.
So was it a stray bullet, or did someone accidentally intentionally shoot her? Michigan State Police are investigating.
Mary is now home from the hospital.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Mary's medical costs.
Learn more here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mary-recover-from-stray-bullet-wound?qid=c4c9e1b0f7915df36224fb95bd01df8a