 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

New details released in deadly crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie

  • Updated
  • 0

Net details in crash that killed Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - An attorney released new details about the deadly crash that claimed the life of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie after his family filed a civil lawsuit against the teen driver and his father.

The teenager who caused the crash was driving at speeds of more than 100 mph moments before the collision. Technology helped accident investigators  document the moments before the deadly accident. 

“It’s what they call a black box. It recorded his speed just prior to the accident, five seconds prior to the accident, at 107 miles per hour," said attorney Tom Waun. “He was passing people and lost control of his vehicle because he was traveling at a really high rate of speed.”

ABC12 is not naming the teen driver because he was charged as a juvenile.  He recently pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death.

Waun, who works with the Johnson Law Firm, filed a lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of Birnie’s family.  

“Our role with the Birnie family is to make sure that, from a civil perspective, they are compensated fully.  There is criminal justice and there is civil justice,” said Waun. “Captain Birnie was a tremendous man and his family terribly misses him. His life to his family had an immeasurable value, they would trade any amount of money to have him back.”

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you