New details released in deadly crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An attorney released new details about the deadly crash that claimed the life of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie after his family filed a civil lawsuit against the teen driver and his father.
The teenager who caused the crash was driving at speeds of more than 100 mph moments before the collision. Technology helped accident investigators document the moments before the deadly accident.
“It’s what they call a black box. It recorded his speed just prior to the accident, five seconds prior to the accident, at 107 miles per hour," said attorney Tom Waun. “He was passing people and lost control of his vehicle because he was traveling at a really high rate of speed.”
ABC12 is not naming the teen driver because he was charged as a juvenile. He recently pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death.
Waun, who works with the Johnson Law Firm, filed a lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of Birnie’s family.
“Our role with the Birnie family is to make sure that, from a civil perspective, they are compensated fully. There is criminal justice and there is civil justice,” said Waun. “Captain Birnie was a tremendous man and his family terribly misses him. His life to his family had an immeasurable value, they would trade any amount of money to have him back.”