New details revealed in the death of baby found in ditch

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - New details about the death of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo McCarthy were revealed during a court hearing Thursday.
During a probable cause hearing for the baby’s father, Michael Butler, it was revealed the autopsy report showed the child had meth in his system at the time of his death. The medical examiner is now trying to determine if the child ingested the drugs or if the positive test is the result of exposure. There has been a delay in Butler’s criminal case until the autopsy is complete.
The child’s body was found in a Montrose Township ditch August, 25th by people who lived nearby. Despite being a convicted felon, Butler had been given temporality custody of the child just weeks prior to his death after he and his siblings were removed from their mother’s custody.
Butler has been charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing the death an individual and aggravated domestic violence. He’s been at the Genesee County Jail since his arrest.
A court date has been scheduled for February 9th.