New developments in police-involved shooting in Bangor

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It happened at Bangor Downs Apartments when the Bay County Sheriff's department responded to a call that there was a shooting. A deputy shot and killed a man inside an apartment after police say the 18-year old presented what Michigan State Police call a deadly threat. Officers also found the body of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot.
"She was very pleasant. Always made you laugh," said Bangor Downs resident Patricia Dewaele about her neighbor.
The woman, who lived in unit 23, was only a grade ahead of her daughter in high school.
And toys left in the yard show she was a mother as well.
"I just pray for those little kids... That they'll be okay, you know," said Dewaele
Police said they believe it was is a situation they see far too often: domestic violence.
Lindsay Richardson of the Bay Area Women's Center said these types of situations often goes un-reported.
"Most people- they don't know that it's happening or they're unwilling to address that fact in their life," said Richardson.
And while it can be tough for people to look past their love for their partner, she said there are a few things that can act as warning signs for a bad relationship.
"Jealousy is always a red flag. Control of all kinds- if they control finances, control what you do, who you can see, who you can talk to... It's all about you losing power and control over your life," she explained.
In Mid-Michigan, there are multiple domestic violence helplines that can help survivors escape their abusers:
Underground Railroad (989) 755-0411
YWCA of Greater Flint (810) 238-7233
Bay Area Women's Center (989) 686-2251
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1 (800) 799-7233