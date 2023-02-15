 Skip to main content
New education group prepares for summer launch

  • Updated
  • 0

The Flint Center for Education Excellence brings multiple existing programs under one roof.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Kids in the city of Flint will soon get help from a newly-formed collaborative.

The Flint Center for Educational Excellence has been in the works for a while.

It's a team effort by Educare, the Mott Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to create a new program that can follow Flint kids from early education through high school graduation.

"The aim of this organization is to really bring things together and help Flint kids thrive," said Jennifer Liversedge of the Mott Foundation. She's spent more than a year on the Flint Center for Educational Excellence, or FCEE.

The new organization would take charge of multiple education programs and put them under one roof.

Ja'Nel Jamerson, Executive Director of the FCEE, said the idea is to make a something that can keep kids engaged in learning as they grow, and make them easily accessible.

"The value of that is really being able to create a seamless and aligned system for children and families that connects early childhood to K-12 education, to adults, to supports for adults and families," he said.

Aside from early childhood, the FCEE would include after-school programs, community service opportunities, summer activities, and community learning.

The program will be available to any child living in the City of Flint.

Jamerson said it's his way of honoring his teachers.

"That feels good as a Flint kid. To be able to continue the efforts that so many educators incited and instilled in me," he explained.

And Liversedge is looking forward to the launch later in 2023 year as well.

"It's exciting. We're hopeful about the impact that the new organization can have in increasing parent and community voice," she said.

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint will support the FCEE as it finds its footing.

They plan to launch their first programs in July 2023, then roll out the rest over the following months.

