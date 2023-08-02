New GM at Bay City Bridge Partners discusses differing opinions

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new leader is at the Bay City Bridge Partners amid differing opinions on bridge tolling among community members.
Tolling on the Liberty Bridge has been met with mixed reviews in Bay City meanwhile construction has begun on the Independence Bridge.
"I don't necessarily want to change the opinion of people; they'll change it themselves. But these two bridges are so vital to Bay City," Bay City Bridge Partners General Manager Terry Velligan said.
Velligan has been with United Bridge Partners - of which Bay City Bridge Parners is a subsidiary - for five years overseeing other projects.
And now plans to split his time between Bay City, as well as Indiana and West Virginia where other bridges are located.
And he says, the newness of it all can be cause for contention.
"Tolling is new in the state of Michigan, so I think the understanding of how tolling works," he said.
You need only scroll the Bay City Bridge Partners Facebook page to see while some people support the bridge rehab and tolling, others voice quite the opposite, some saying they will avoid the toll bridges altogether.
"People say they're not going to use it, we understand that. But here's an opportunity for you to use it," he said.
Some passersby say the refurbished Liberty Bridge is anything but traffic-laden.
"We could always have more traffic in terms of people using the bridge. One of the things is people have to see the value prop of Liberty Bridge and obviously Independence," he said.
But - he says - traffic counts are, in fact, going up.
"It's well over 3,000, 4,000," he said.
That's per day. We set a timer for five minutes and 18 cars crossed.
"It's going up every day," he said.
More information can be found here: https://baycitybridgepartners.com