New literacy program in Saginaw offers families free resources

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two years following the pandemic, kids are still facing historic setbacks when it comes to reading skills.
Recent results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992.
But a new literacy program in Saginaw aims to change that.
The READ Association of Saginaw's new Family Literacy Center's mission is to teach kids the joy of reading.
Kimberly Colegrove and her three-year-old son Walter have been coming to the story time program since it began.
"We always think reading is important. We've always read to our kids from a young age. It just helps with all of their different development and their language to be able to communicate," Colegrove said.
The Carolyn R. Otto Family Literacy Center opened its doors in October and offers free programs including weekly story time sessions with reading, singing and arts and crafts.
"We want Saginaw kids to learn to read and love to read and be world changers really," Family Literacy Coordinator Emily Schultz said.
There's also one-on-one tutoring for students with below-grade reading levels or dyslexia. Staff also connects families with resources like the Raising Readers Academy.
"That's a program you come to with your children. We feed you a free dinner, we split parents and kids and we have an instructor who teaches parents different literacy things they can be doing at home to help their kids," Schultz said.
The bottom line: start sooner rather than later.
"The earlier the better. Even if you have a young child who's not school age yet it's never too early to start with literacy," Schultz said.
So far, 50 kids and adults have participated in the program. Story time is on a drop-in basis on Wednesdays.
There's currently a waitlist for tutoring until the program gets more volunteers. Adult learning options may also be available down the road.
Visit this link for more information on volunteering and programs: https://www.readinsaginaw.org