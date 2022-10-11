New Native American mural unveiled at CMU

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - This year’s Indigenous People's Day was extra meaningful at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant.
A tribal mural that's been in the works for a year was unveiled on campus.
A Michigan artist from the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians designed the majestic piece of art.
We learned the mural signifies the longstanding relationship between the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe and the university and the importance of representation.
“It's great to learn about our neighbors and what our school is named after,” CMU student Stacy White said.
Located in CMU’s Bovee University Center, the mural explores the past, present and future of Indigenous and Native American cultures throughout the state and North America.
“I think it's a really nice way to connect the CMU culture with them and it's a huge part of CMU life,” CMU student Faith Welker said
“It just shows the whole vibrancy that comes with the culture,” CMU student Rwanda Jenkins said
That rich culture is a respect of nature, and a spirit of determination.
Students say they applaud the new interactive, multimedia mural and that culture enrichment is a key part of CMU's fabric. The mural's artist was chosen by students themselves.
“I'm actually Asian American myself, my parents and grandparents were immigrants so it's super awesome to see other cultures get represented here on campus,” White said.
“This is a happy day for us. It's been in the works for some time. To see it come to fruition is something that's very important to all of us here at Central Michigan,” CMU President Robert Davies said.
Students say an inclusive community is key to a better education.
“Especially since we're on Native American territory it's good to be educated on diversity, equity and inclusion,” CMU student Mitchell Metiva said.
“The relationship between the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe and CMU - we go back decades and being able to be here on this historic day to show the cooperation and support means a lot to our community,” Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Elder Joseph Sowmick said.
The artist also says he hopes the mural will get people interested and asking question and that it tells the stories that need to be told.
Leaders hope the mural will help indigenous students and staff feel seen while fostering growth through education.