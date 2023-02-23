New obesity guidelines raises worries of eating disorders in children

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been 15 years since obesity guidelines for adolescents have been updated.
Instead of adapting traditional guidelines and observing if children will outgrow obesity, doctors are now being advised to treat obesity earlier and more aggressively.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, this new approach should be used for kids six and older – and may be recommended for those as young as two.
The new obesity guidelines are starting conversations for parents like LaTashia who is a children's author helping children with body image.
"I hate to put so much emphasis on telling kids their obese and this is what we're going to do to tackle the obesity," said Perry.
From a pediatrician standpoint, its's becoming a controversial talking point that's getting to the issue at hand.
"The American Academy of Pediatrics took a really firm stance on this with the guidelines," said Brittany Tayler, a Hurley Children's Clinic Internist & Pediatrician.
AAP new guidelines says doctors should offer weight loss drugs to adolescents diagnosed with obesity at age 12 or older and that is the biggest takeaway for those opposing the guidelines.
"I think people are taking away the aggressive nature rather than the way they really did things thoughtfully," said Tayler.
The new primary recommendation is intensive health behavior and lifestyle therapy, which includes coaching on nutrition, exercise and behavioral changes like role modeling by parents. Tayler says these are guidelines to preventing a diagnosed eating disorder.
"I mean this whole clinic is a testament to the fact that we know that it's more than just it's a person choices which determines their health and in turn their BMI and their weight," she said.
Parents like Perry can agree on the fact it's about being aggressive earlier.
"It's important to start while kids are in the womb and not only that, but get to the parents so that the parents can develop healthy habits that lead to healthy habits in the children," said Perry.
Pediatricians are happy to know it's getting a conversation started.
"At least it got people talking and the beautiful thing about guidelines they can always be updated," said Tayler.