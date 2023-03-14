New residential development will be Kochville Township's most significant in 20 years

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A new housing development is set to be Kochville Township's biggest in nearly two decades.
The development is a major move for the small township, but as interest in the area grows, leaders are proceeding with caution.
Crews recently broke ground a few weeks ago at Bibi's Paradise Villas.
"For our small little community of about 5,000 people, a 77-unit housing development is a pretty big deal. The most recent big housing development was a student-focused project almost 20 years ago," Kochville Township Manager Steve King said.
This 15.3-acre parcel off Kochville Road, west of Bay Road, will be home to the market-rent based townhome-style development -- 77 total units -- both two and three bedrooms.
"There's still interest in investing in housing product in our region in Mid-Michigan," King said.
He said though the area is garnering attention, leaders prioritize still maintaining the tight-knit feel of the township.
"Kochville itself probably wants to remain a quieter type of community so we're going to be cautious at looking at what comes before us, but the market is interested in this area of Saginaw so that's a good sign for us, I think," King said.
Likewise, President of Standard Electric Company in Kochville Township and Downtown Development Authority Vice Chairman Bill Gray says the development is a positive move for the community.
"From a business perspective, we are excited about the investment in the DDA district, and as a wholesale distributor to the construction trades, we hope to participate in supplying electrical, plumbing and heating products," Gray said.
The township manager says the developer is targeting empty nesters ages 55 and up.
He says the units will likely rent out for $1,400 to $1,500 a month and should be completed sometime next year.