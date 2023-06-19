New Saginaw shelter for underserved homeless men opens

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Amid inflation and an affordable housing crisis -- homelessness still a major concern both nationally and right here at home.
But often, shelters are geared toward women and children -- leaving men without many options.
The Well is a brand-new shelter in southeast Saginaw exclusively serving men and is already impacting lives on day one.
The Well has been a passion project of the executive director for years and today is the first day they have residents staying here and already have four people calling it home.
"So, I was all prepared to come here, I was excited. I was excited," resident Antonio Neitzelt said.
Neitzelt has been bouncing around friends' homes and is relieved to finally call The Well his home.
"I already feel good vibes and I'm excited to see what's going to happen in my life," he said.
It can house 10 men at a time in semiprivate rooms with availability for six more men right now.
"Society--it's understandable that women with children it's more of priority to look after them and care for them, but the city of Saginaw does have minimal help for the men," Executive Director Bert Herrera said.
The Well is Saginaw's second shelter serving only men - joining the city's five existing 24/7 shelters.
"There are 330 or 340 men who are homeless just in the city of Saginaw," Herrera said.
It's modeled after two women's shelters in Saginaw -- Mustard Seed and Emmaus House -- who donated the home - and customizes plans for its residents to get on their feet.
"Men are struggling out there with mental health, that's one of the top issues these men are struggling with. And we have of course substance disorder, struggling with drugs and alcohol and so forth," Herrera said.
The shelter offers not only a comfortable bed and meals, but support and resources to get to the root of struggles, and Herrera says this is his calling after he, too, suffered from homelessness and other challenges.
"It gives me goosebumps. I look back at my own life and where I'm at today and can honestly say God does have a hand in this," Herrera said.
Men in need of shelter or emergency shelter can call The Well or go to their website - https://thewellofsaginaw.org.
If you'd like to donate skills, personal care items, clothing or make a monetary donation you can contact the shelter for more information.