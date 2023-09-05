New strategy in the fight against illegal dumpers in Flint

Construction debris, tires, drywall and household debris just some of the items you may find that have been dumped on vacant lots throughout the city of Flint.
"You name it and we have found it," said Melissa Heirtlein, Community Planner, Genesee County Land Bank Authority. "Nobody deserves to live next to trash," she said.
The Land Bank Authority and its Clean and Green program volunteers are working together to stop and catch illegal dumpers.
Dumping has been a top concern for Flint residents for years. It is hard to catch those who are dumping debris in vacant space.
The new Illegal Dumping Prevention program is an effort by the land bank and its partners to stop dumpers in their tracks.
The strategy uses lights, cameras and boulders to hopefully put an end to dumping once and for all.
Heirtlein has seen first hand how illegal dumping can harm a neighborhood.
"Residents have to drive through. Their children are playing right next to trash. And, they are walking right next to trash," she said. It can affect mental health and crime in a community.
Edward and Jean Harrison can be seen across Flint picking up debris from vacant lots.
For nearly a dozen years the couple has been volunteering with the land bank's Clean and Green program. The Harrison's together monitor 150 vacant sites including one on Harriet Street in Flint where we caught up with them for this story.
"She (Jean Harrison) has her own equipment, her zero turn. I've got my own zero turn. She's got her own group. I got my own group," said Edward Harrison.
They are working together with the land bank on a new dumping prevention program that includes installing large boulder barriers around vacant properties. And, according to the Harrisons, it is working, so far.
"We haven't seen any dumping in about two weeks," said Edward.
The program also uses lights, signage and hidden cameras to catch dumpers.
The trail cameras can capture a dumper in real time and send the photo to a cell phone.
Heirtlein said they will be placed at dozens of illegal dumping hot spots across Flint.