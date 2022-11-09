New workshop in Bay City to open for vets and students

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Just two days away from Veterans Day, the Bay Veterans Foundation will soon be welcoming veterans and students to its new workshop and learning center.
An inclusive place where training in woodworking and other skilled trades, as well as a sense of belonging are available to veterans.
We learned just how meaningful the center is to some.
In just a couple of weeks, veterans and students will be able to come in and learn how to use machines like a drill press and other woodworking machines. However, it really comes down to community and connection.
"It doesn't say when I get discharged it ends. I'm here to serve. Serve our veterans, serve our country, serve our community," Bay City veteran Jody Bissonnette said
Bissonnette saw an ad for volunteers at the center just a couple of weeks ago. But team says it feels like Jody and his service dog Eddie have known them much longer.
"It's cathartic for me. Being busy, being kept busy, doing something for people I can relate to," Bissonnette said.
For others, the desire to give back to veterans spans a decades-long sense of repayment that is deeply personal.
"It was very unfair; you have to understand that," volunteer Joseph Kababik said.
Kababik had a knee injury and was not allowed to go to Vietnam. Meanwhile, his best friend Mike would write to him while in the midst of the war.
"So, I feel I owe them. I owe Mike who's a veteran, I owe Keith who's a veteran, and all those other veterans because I didn't go, I feel I owe them something. And this is how I do it," Kababik said.
The week following Veterans Day, students from Bay City's alternative high school will be here learning skills from local veterans. Two weeks later, the workshop opens for veterans. Both with the same goal.
"That personal one-on-one connection is really where you can make an impact on somebody. Being an encourager, a motivator, a listener," Bay Veterans Foundation President Keith Markstrom said.
The center is still looking for volunteers, even this week for a deep cleaning. If you're interested in learning more, visit www.bayveterans.org.