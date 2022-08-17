Newly approved Mount Pleasant social district allows some strolling with drinks

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - You'll soon be able to take your drink to go in Mount Pleasant in the newly created social district.
We first told you last week Mount Pleasant will join other cities in their newly approved district.
It's just been approved and can technically start now, running through the end of October.
The social district includes much of downtown except for a four-block section north of Lincoln Street.
But there are still some uncertainties for the college town.
The city manager did say to commissioners that he spoke with other leaders in cities that have similar social districts and they haven't experienced any major problems, however, being that Mount Pleasant is a college town, people we spoke with did say that public safety could be an issue.
“I think it's a great way for businesses to bring in revenue and help support local businesses. I do think there's a major factor of public safety,” said Mount Pleasant resident Brooke Donovan.
Mount Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University -- and since drinking around college campuses is a norm -- some say safety is key.
“We worked hand in hand with our public safety officers for what works best and that's one of the reasons why we don't go past 10 at night for the social district,” said Downtown Development Director Michelle Sponseller.
Downtown leaders say social districts in other cities stay open later -- some until 2 a.m. Mount Pleasant's district will run seven days a week starting at 11 each morning.
“You get to move, you can take your glass, move around outside and you can go to other venues, you're not locked in,” said Clare resident Paul Koenig.
Businesses can choose to participate only on certain days or for special events.
“I don't think there should be any concerns but obviously if you participate in it you're going to have your moniker on the glass,” said Marty’s Bar owner Martin Naumes.
Naumes said he’s undecided so far but he doesn't anticipate too many issues.
“I think the people are a lot more well behaved than they were 46 years ago,” he said.
The city will be responsible for signage marking which businesses are partaking, as well as having a map on the city's website with hours of operation. And although it's a little early to tell who will get on board, we're told about half of the businesses downtown have expressed interest.
Leaders say the drinks have to be in properly stamped and dated containers from the participating restaurants and bars and cannot exceed 16 ounces.