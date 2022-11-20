Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
30 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.
During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels
expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 8 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around
9 AM EST Monday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum
winds are expected around 9 AM EST Sunday with the largest
waves expected around 9 AM EST Sunday. During the Low Water
Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST
Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Low Water Advisory, the lowest
water levels are expected late tonight into Monday morning,
with forecasted water levels across inner Saginaw Bay dipping to
around 0 inches low water datum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback perform onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall in Toronto on September 24.

 Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Nickelback's dream to be "big rockstars" might just be coming true with the band's induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The much-memed Canadian band will be officially added to the Hall of Fame in March 2023, according to a news release.

The band follows singer-songwriter Deborah Cox, who was inducted in 2022, and Jann Arden, inducted in 2021.

Nickelback has been a frequent subject of memes, but has also been consistently commercially successful, according to the news release. The band counts more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, and 12 consecutive sold-out tours among its accomplishments.

The Canadian rock band formed in 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, the release noted. In 1996, they migrated to Vancouver, British Columbia, where they continue to live and work today.

Many of their most iconic songs -- like "Rockstar" and "Photograph" -- come from their fifth studio album, "All the Right Reasons," released in 2005. The album was the first release with the band's current configuration, consisting of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair.

And after decades of making music, the group shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. They released their tenth studio album, "Get Rollin' " on Friday.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame, launched in 1978 to recognize the success of Canadian artists, is located in Calgary, Alberta.

