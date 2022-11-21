No injuries on Standish-Sterling school bus after it was hit by a stray bullet

ARENAC COUNTY (WJRT) - An investigation has started after a mid-Michigan school bus was struck by an apparent stray bullet.
Thankfully, the bus driver and the two students on the bus were not hit by the bullet.
The Standish-Sterling school bus was at the end of its route when it was hit by the gunfire but no one on the bus knew what had happened.
The bus driver heard a noise but wasn't sure what it was. He finished the route, returned to the bus garage and that's when he noticed the bullet holes in the windows.
A picture of the Standish-Sterling school bus shows a bullet hole in the window of the last seat on the bus.
There were only two students on the bus at the time when it's believed the gunshot hit the bus late Friday afternoon. The students were not hit.
"A window that had both an entrance and an exit from what they believed was a bullet and after further investigation, we believe also it was a bullet," says Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre.
It was here on Stewart Road west of Grove Road about three miles north of Standish where the incident occurred.
The bus driver was turning around, heard a noise, but wasn't sure what had happened. It's not clear if the two students heard the noise. Aaron Coleman lives in the area.
"We knew they were looking for someone who had maybe fired a shot in the wrong direction," says Coleman.
Arenac County Sheriff deputies and the DNR have been trying to determine where the bullet came from, possibly an errant gunshot from a deer hunter.
Coleman's two children were on that school bus but were most likely dropped off before the gunshot was fired.
"You just never know who is out in the woods and doesn't know the woods and doesn't know that there is a road right over here," he says.
Standish-Sterling schools actually close on November 15th, the first day of firearm deer hunting season, in part for safety reasons.
With another week to go, McIntyre has this reminder for anyone shooting off a gun.
"We have a responsibility as firearms owners to make sure we know where that bullet is going," McIntyre says.
If investigators can determine where that gunshot came from, the person that pulled the trigger could face a reckless discharge of a firearm charge.