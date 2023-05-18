North Flint Food Market sets new opening date

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been almost two years since ground was broken for the North Flint Food Market. But it will be a bit longer before shoppers can set foot inside.
First conceived in 2016 by the Flint Re-Investment corporation, the project hopes to address the food desert on the city's north side
General Manager Arlene Wilborn said that despite the roadblocks, work continues on the North Flint Food Market.
They wanted to open in the first half of 2023. But breaking ground in the pandemic put a wrench in that and pushed the opening date to fall 2023.
"There was material on backlog. When it came to equipment, it took longer to get delivered because of supply chain issues," Wilborn explained.
North Flint is a food desert, where stores carrying fresh fruits and veggies are scarce.
With the next closest grocery store nearly three miles away, Wilborn and North Flint Re-Investment said they remain committed to opening the store for the sake of community health.