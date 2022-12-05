North Road Elementary Principal returns from deployment

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - After an 11-month deployment abroad, a Fenton elementary principal is finally taking her seat in the office tonight.
Major Stefanie Roberts is a longtime veteran of both the military and education, with five deployments under her belt.
"It's an honor to be chosen for principal of any building," said Principal Stefanie Roberts.
She had a warm welcome Monday morning at North Road Elementary in Fenton- complete with a notice on the marquee and a banner in the front entrance.
Roberts was still deployed in Jordan - with the U-S Army - when she got the job offer in spring.
She applied before her deployment began, but doubted whether she would get it.
"It surprised me. But it kinda doesn't in a way. Because this district has been so supportive through the years... They are completely,100% supportive of everything we're asked to do as soldiers," Roberts explained.
Third-grade teacher Shannon Groves has known Roberts since high school.
Groves said she's always been a great educator and mentor.
"I have vivid memories of her going out of her way to say 'hi' to the freshmen. Tease us in a funny way that made us feel comfortable. And her presence is so big because she's so tall. We all felt like peons, but she made us always feel special," Groves said.
Above all, Roberts says it's just good to be home.
"It feels wonderful. It feels wonderful seeing everybody, it feels wonderful sleeping in my own bed, it feels wonderful being in my own house. Everything," she said.