North side clinic offers free eye care for those in need

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents can count the number of North-side eye doctors on one hand.
And for those without insurance, options can be even more limited.
St. Luke's N.E.W. Life Center has offered services on Lawndale Avenue for decades. But their eye clinic is a relatively new addition.
And for those in need, it can be a lifeline.
Sharletta Walker got a follow-up exam on Tuesday.
Not long ago, N.E.W. Life gave her a free exam and prescription- something she desperately needed after her old glasses broke.
"I was without a strong pair of glasses for maybe a year. It was getting in the way of my reading, doing my job, work," said Walker
She was uninsured at the time and told ABC12 N.E.W. Life saved her from dipping into her gas and food budgets.
Dr. Harold Steinman, who works at the clinic, said that's exactly why they exist.
"It's for people who don't have the means, who don't have the opportunity," he explained.
Benjamin Kinney just lost his job- and insurance- before his annual eye exam.
He said N.E.W. Life probably saved him $1,000 out-of-pocket and he's elated with his new frames.
Dr. Steinman said costs are covered by donations and partnerships. Even his services are volunteer work.
"I always say I don't make a nickel off this, but it's worth a million bucks to me," he said.
Those in need can call the clinic at (810) 234-8677.