Northbound I-75/US-10 interchange ramp closures in Bay County begin Saturday

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the I-75 northbound loop to westbound US-10 will be closed beginning Saturday evening.
According to MDOT, the closure will start on Saturday at 7 p.m. Crews are expected to wrap up the project at 9 p.m. the following day.
This work is part of the $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Rd. east to Bay City. Work includes building two roundabouts at Mackinaw Rd. overpass, along with bridge improvements and culvert replacements at 3 Mile Rd. and Culver Creek.
The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound US-10 will be closed and detoured via Wilder Rd. back to southbound I-75. The westbound US-10 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed. Motorists are advised to seek a different route.