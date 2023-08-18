Northbound U.S. 23 closed for crash north of Fenton

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound U.S. 23 were closed north of Fenton after a crash on Friday afternoon.
A semi-truck reportedly jackknifed with another Jeep involved on U.S. 23 near Grand Blanc Road in Mundy Township. Authorities closed the freeway while they investigate and clear the crash.
There was no immediate report on whether anyone was injured in the crash.
All traffic on northbound U.S. 23 will be diverted off the freeway at Thompson Road. Motorists should take Torrey or Linden roads north to Grand Blanc Road to get around the crash scene.
Northbound U.S. 23 traffic will be allowed to re-enter the freeway at Grand Blanc Road.