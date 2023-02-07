Nouvel parents, staff and police frantic after false school threat

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A hoax and rumors spread on social media, causing some tense moments at several school districts across Michigan on Tuesday.

Affected schools include Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township. A 911 call just after 10 a.m. indicated two students were shot inside the school.

Thankfully it wasn't true, but the threat caused some terrifying moments for a lot of people.

The incident had all the makings of a real shooting: Parents rushing to the school, some in tears, and police forcing their way into the building -- even crashing a vehicle through a locked door to get inside.

"I don't ever wish this on anybody," said Nouvel parent Tim Novak.

Investigators say 911 calls were repeated in at least six other school districts across Michigan.

Michigan State Police say the caller mentioned the school's name, gave its address, stated they are a teacher reporting that a student has shot another student and provided room numbers that do not exist in the school.

"Two students had been shot in one of the classrooms and then it was an active shooter situation," said Lt. Jim Rich of the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Soon after, social media posts with inaccurate information spread and Nouvel sent an alert to parents. Many came rushing to the school, including Novak.

"There is that frantic time when you can't get a hold of your kid," he said.

One of the first officers on the scene crashed his vehicle into a locked exterior door to gain entry.

"Time is of the essence so the quicker we can get in the better," Rich said.

Inside the school, administrators realized this was not a drill.

"Immediately engage in the lockdown process, you heard doors shut, you heard locks up, you heard barricades go in place," said Nouvel School Superintendent Cormac Lynn.

Police with weapons drawn searched the building, even breaking door handles to get inside classrooms. But they began to realize this was a hoax.

Meanwhile, Bishop Robert Gruss from the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw gathered with students in the gym.

"We did a quick prayer at the end to hopefully calm the kids down," he said.

Classes were dismissed for the day and Lynn said it's not clear whether classes will be held Wednesday.

"Inflict trauma, emotional trauma on our students, staff and faculty, so now when they walk in the school building, it's going to be different. That's not a joke. That's not something we take lightly," he said.

Michigan State Police, the FBI and Saginaw Township police will continue investigating who placed the bogus 911 calls at Nouvel and in other parts of the state.