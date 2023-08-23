Officers welcome students at CMU, set expectations

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of students are heading back to Mount Pleasant to the campus of Central Michigan University ahead of the start of classes next week.
ABC12 learned the preemptive steps local police are taking to ensure the safety of students and the community.
This weekend is "welcome weekend" at CMU.
"You're going to hear probably faint music and I'm sure you're going to see groups of people walking up and down, playing lawn games, having a good time," CMU senior Adam Schroeder said.
He said the relationship and transparency with local officials is key to a safe campus environment.
"It's real important to establish these relationships ahead of time," Officer Jason Haines, Public Information Officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
Haines joined officials from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, CMU Campus Police, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and various CMU leaders today, welcoming returning students, sharing resources and discussing expectations.
"We encourage students to enjoy themselves, have a good time, but not to the level it becomes a detriment to others trying to enjoy some peace and quiet in the area," Haines said.
And safety and security are a top priority.
"Our training has really kept pace with the events that we've seen far too many of around the country," Haines said.
Students' mental health was also a focus.
"Students today are under a lot of pressure and we want them to know they have resources and they're not alone," Associate Director of Student Involvement and Organization Molly Schuneman said.