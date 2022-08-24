Ogemaw County deputy facing two criminal charges, accused of assaulting autistic man

OGEMAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan deputy is on paid leave tonight, accused of assaulting a man in Ogemaw County.
The incident happened nearly a year ago and today, the Attorney General's office issued two criminal charges
This happened in September at an assisted living home, where police were called after a 27-year-old autistic resident allegedly assaulted a caretaker.
Now, Ogemaw County Deputy Matthew Viviano faces an assault charge.
The 48-year-old Viviano has been with Ogemaw County Sheriff's Department since the beginning of 2021.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Viviano arrived at the Premier Care Assisted Living Home in the Alger area in September of last year.
Three state troopers and another Ogemaw County Sheriff's Deputy were there, handling a complaint as an adult resident allegedly attacked a caretaker.
Nessel says the resident had trouble communicating, but did not appear threatening or assaultive. She says Viviano attempted to get the man to sit down.
"When the victim did not comply, Deputy Vivanao physically assaulted him," Nessel said at a press conference in Detroit.
Nessel says the other police officers defused the situation and the resident was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
She says the state troopers told their supervisor what had happened and an investigation of Viviano's actions apparently began soon after the disclosure.
Nessel indicated Ogemaw County's use of force policy states a deputy is to report use of force incidents to a supervisor.
"Viviano did not report his use of force to anyone and never completed a report regarding his use of force and never reported that he responded to the scene at all," she said.
Viviano faces two charges, misconduct in office, a five year felony, and assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.
Sheriff Brian Gilbert says Viviano is now on paid leave.
Its not the first time Viviano has been criminally charged while he was a police officer.
He was off duty when he was arrested for drunk driving in Lapeer County in 2013.
Viviano was an officer with Hazel Park at the time. He plead to a reduced charge of impaired driving.
It appears Viviano has not been arraigned at this point.
Ogemaw County Prosecutor LaDonna Schultz says her office requested a special prosecutor to review the case in January, and it was the Attorney General's office that ultimately made the charging decision.