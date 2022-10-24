Ogemaw County sending out new absentee ballots because of an incorrect security code

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - New absentee ballots are being sent out for most of Ogemaw County as the first set of ballots had an error.
The security code on the ballot was not right, so the voting machines wouldn't be able to tabulate those votes.
Nearly two thousand of those wrong ballots were sent out.
The company that produced the ballot, Election Source based out of Grand Rapids admits it was their error and is absorbing the cost of the mistake.
Ogemaw County residents who got the wrong absentee ballot are assured their votes will be counted.
"There is an issue, you face it, figure out a plan," says Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner.
The plan Gildner and the county's township clerks have been figuring out revolves around more than 1,800 absentee ballots that have been sent out across the county, but an October 11th test run showed the ballots were bad.
"When they were doing the West Branch Township testing, they realized the ballots wouldn't run through the tabulator,' says Gildner.
The security code on the bottom of this green sample ballot was not right.
So, the new ballots are being sent out to most residents who received the bad ones.
Gildner says those that have already sent in the bad ballots and do nothing will have their votes counted through a duplication process where the votes are transferred to a new ballot after 8 p.m. election night and a Republican and a Democrat will monitor the process.
"Even if they send in both, their original one is going to get spoiled, it won't get counted, the new one will get counted, if they don't send in the new one, then their old one will get duplicated" she says.
"I sent out 139 absentee ballots," says Tracy Turner.
Turner is the Ogemaw Township Clerk and her election board has decided not to send out new ballots to replace the old ones and will just duplicate the bad ballots.
"It probably would be confusing, we've got a lot of people heading to Florida, or wherever they go for the winter, I don't have forwarding addresses," says Turner.
"I am leaving in a week to go visit my children on the west coast, and I thought what if I don't get my absentee ballot," says Terry Barnhart of West Branch Township.
Terry has that dilemma, as her and her husband's votes have already been placed on the bad ballots.
After getting Gildner's explanation on the snafu, she's confident their votes will count.
"That made me feel assured," says Barnhart.
Another thing that's assured, don't count on Ogemaw County vote results until the day after the election.
"It's going to be a long night," says Gildner.
So, if you live in Ogemaw County and haven't received an absentee ballot, you will most likely get it soon and it will be the correct ballot.