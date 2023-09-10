 Skip to main content
Old friends from near and far reunite in Swartz Creek

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - After decades apart, childhood friends reunited in Swartz Creek Saturday afternoon.

Some of them, from as far away as Florida.

What started as a Facebook group between neighbors who grew up together became a face-to-face reunion on Saturday.

The Neff Road gang shared pictures and took time to remember all the fun -- and trouble -- they got up to as kids.

Pam Darley, one of the organizers, says everyone is basically family.

Darley and the others hope to arrange more re-unions in the future potentially even bringing them to less-mobile friends out-of-state.

