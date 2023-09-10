Old friends from near and far reunite in Swartz Creek

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - After decades apart, childhood friends reunited in Swartz Creek Saturday afternoon.
Some of them, from as far away as Florida.
What started as a Facebook group between neighbors who grew up together became a face-to-face reunion on Saturday.
The Neff Road gang shared pictures and took time to remember all the fun -- and trouble -- they got up to as kids.
Pam Darley, one of the organizers, says everyone is basically family.
Darley and the others hope to arrange more re-unions in the future potentially even bringing them to less-mobile friends out-of-state.